MOEX Confirms Its Compliance With IOSCO Principles For Financial Benchmarks

Moscow Exchange announces that it has successfully completed an annual assurance review of MOEX indices’ compliance with the Principles for Financial Benchmarks published by the International Organization of Securities Commissions ("IOSCO").
The review was performed on MOEX’s equity and bond indices, benchmark fixings including the MOEX USD/RUB FX Fixing, pension fund indices as well as indicators for the repo market, swaps and the zero coupon yield curve for government bonds – all of which have been included into the final Statement of Compliance with the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks in 2018.
The Statement of Compliance was compiled by Ernst & Young following the review.
Ernst & Young also confirmed that MOEX’s index administration process is transparent, that data collection, production and publication are of good quality and internal control procedures with regard to financial benchmarks and user communication are in place.