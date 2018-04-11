MOEX Awards Best Traders Among Siberian University Students

On 10 April 2018, Alexander Afanasiev, CEO of Moscow Exchange, awarded winners of the Novosibirsk Region Governor’s Cup for On-exchange Financial Market. The contest was held among students of Siberian universities at the initiative of Moscow Exchange and with support from the Novosibirsk regional government. The awards ceremony took place today at the annual Exchange Forum in Moscow.
The joint initiative of Moscow Exchange and the Novosibirsk regional government aims to spread financial and investment knowledge among young people and develop financial markets literacy in Russia. The tournament includes two phases, one is conducted as part of the annual Invest Trial competition for rookie investors, and the other is held within MOEX’s Best Private Investor contest.
Following completion of the tournament in 2017, captains of winning teams (the Siberian Federal University, the Novosibirsk State University of Economics and Management, the Siberian Institute of Management of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), the Siberian University of Consumer Cooperation, the Novosibirsk State Agrarian University and the Novosibirsk State University) were invited to participate in the Moscow Exchange Forum 2018. The tournament brought together 85 students competing on 17 teams from eight universities in Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk.