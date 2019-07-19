MLP Uses New Risk Engine From Aixigo

The Aachen-based international software provider for digital financial wealth Management and advisory solutions aixigo and MLP Banking AG have developed a comprehensive digitally supported portfolio assessment and optimisation. The "VEM-Guide" of MLP Banking AG - VEM stands for wealth management - is an essential advisory support in the planning and implementation of investment portfolios. The software solution provides customers with even more transparency about their own asset structure and regular cash flows. Customer requirements regarding liquidity, risk and expected return can be modelled and implemented even more easily. A possible portfolio can be created in just a few clicks on the basis of the advice - together with the associated documentation and the option of digital customer signature.
The VEM Guide is based on an established approach that MLP has been pursuing for years: The individually desired asset distribution across all investment types - aligned to the goals and wishes of the clients - forms the basis of every MLP recommendation. The VEM Guide visualises the assets including risk assessment for capital market products. The risk and return forecasts can also be carried out at the level of funds, individual asset areas and the overall portfolio. The risk assessments for all funds brokered by MLP are fully automatically evaluated and updated daily after the selection of the respective investment vehicle. The forecasts are based on economic research carried out by the specialists at FERI Trust GmbH, an MLP Group company.
"The VEM Guide is a very good example of how personal advice can be meaningfully supplemented by a digital service. In this way, we make our customers' decisions even faster and at the same time we support our advisors in the best possible way", says Jakob Trefz, Head of Wealth Management at MLP Banking AG. "The integration of the aixigo Risk Engine into MLP's VEM Guide shows how the needs of clients and advisers in wealth management can be met precisely," says Mario Alves, Head of Sales and Partner Management at aixigo.