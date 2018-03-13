Minutes Of Euro Risk Free Working Group 1st Meeting Now Available

The European Central Bank has published the minutes of the first meeting of the Euro Risk Free Rates Working Group held on 26 February 2018, including concluding remarks from ESMA's Chair.
The ECB has set up a working group, together with the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the European Commission, which is tasked with, among other things, identifying and recommending alternative risk-free rates. Such rates could serve as a basis for an alternative to current benchmarks used in a variety of financial instruments and contracts in the euro area.