Ministry Of Economy And Industry And The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Are Launching A New Index: TA-Industrials - The Index Comprises More Than 80 Industrial Companies From A Range Of Israeli Economic Sectors

Date 04/04/2018

The board of directors of The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) approved (March 29, 2018) the launch of a new equity index in conjunction with the Ministry of Economy and Industry.   The new index - TA-Industrials Index - comprises more than 80 listed companies from various industry sectors across the board and will facilitate investment in the growth opportunities inherent in Israeli industry. The Ministry of Economy and Industry and TASE expect the index to provide private industrial companies with a further incentive to consider non-banking and non-governmental financing channels in order to attract investors through IPO on the Israeli stock exchange.

As mentioned, the new index is composed of the shares of more than 80 companies, having an overall market value in excess of a quarter of a trillion shekels (based on the simulation conducted on March 3rd , 2018 – see Appendix A)  from a broad range of industrial sectors, including: pharmaceuticals, electronics and optics, metals and metal products, defense, fashion and clothing. In order to increase exposure to small and medium industrial companies and in order to achieve a broad diversification, a maximum weight cap of 3% has been set for a single share.

The new index faithfully reflects the image of the State of Israel as a nation of technology and innovation, and is characterized by the prevalence of high-tech companies, which also includes manufacturing companies from the technology and biomed sectors. The weight in the index of shares from the general “high-tech” sector is close to 50% (28% technology companies and 20% biomed companies – total weight 48%). The weight of traditional industrial companies is 52%.

The TA-Industrials Index will be launched at a joint conference of the Ministry of Economy and Industry and TASE to be held on April 25, at which will be presented other tools aimed at promoting Israeli industry and leveraging investment on TASE in order to attract investors and to expand the economic activity of the industrial companies. The Record Date for determining the composition of the index will be end of trading day on April 12, 2018.

 Minister of Economy and Industry, Eli Cohen, said: “Israeli industry, which is characterized by groundbreaking innovation, is not just a source of national pride but is also a worthwhile investment. The index’s launch constitutes an investment channel for both domestic and international investors that are interested in being exposed to the Israeli industry. Against the background of the economic returns and the greater importance of technology, Israeli creativity constitutes a focal point for attracting investors thereby making it even more worthwhile for companies to make offerings on TASE and will provide an additional incentive for raising funds and making issuances, which will be translated into investment in the economy and into supporting growth”.

TASE’s CEO, Ittai Ben-Zeev, said: “We are proud to be launching, together with the Ministry of Economy and Industry, this new index, which reflects the strength of the Israel industry and which will enable the investing public to participate in the success of the Israeli economy. I pay tribute to the cooperation with the Minister of Economy and Industry and we hope that the launch of the index will encourage Israeli companies, both from the traditional industrial sector and from the high-tech and biomed sector, to make an IPO's on TASE. The new index also answers market needs and the demand for additional base assets for investment, as well as providing an opportunity for exposure to small and medium companies too. We hope that the Ministry of Economy and Industry will continue to promote Israeli industry, for the benefit of the investing public and the Israeli economy”.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry works to promote Israeli industry by means of a variety of tools and measures. Industry, in all its various forms, constitutes an economic growth engine by positioning itself to take advantage of the plentiful opportunities presented by global markets, as well as providing high-quality employment opportunities for a variety of population segments. Industry’s contribution to Israel’s business product amounts to some 18%, and employ’s some 11% of the country’s work force.

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), which was established in 1953, fulfills an important function in Israel’s growth and development and constitutes an integral and significant component of the Israeli economy. It serves as a major growth engine for businesses, in that it enables Israeli companies to raise equity and debt from the public. TASE is the “home bias” of the Israeli investing public, allowing trading to be conducted conveniently and in local currency, under one roof, in a diverse range of investment products that align with investors’ needs. In addition, TASE operates as an advanced, computerized trading arm for buying and selling securities. Currently, the shares of 452 companies are listed on TASE. In 2017, a record number of 17 new companies made IPOs on TASE, which was higher than the number of offerings made all together in the preceding five years.

Appendix A

According to the simulation conducted on March 3rd, 2018, the number of shares in the new index is taken from the following other indices:
  • Number of shares from the TA-35 Index – 10
  • Number of shares from the TA-90 Index – 22
  • Number of shares from the TA-SME60 Index – 19
  • Number of shares from the TA-Growth Index – 32
 
SIMULATION OF TA-INDUSTRIALS INDEX (data as of March 3, 2018) 
No.
Share
Market Value
(in NIS millions)
Weight
in Index
General
sector
Sector
Sub-Sector
1
Teva
67,532
3.00%
Hi-Tech
Biomed
Pharma
2
Perrigo
40,427
3.00%
Hi-Tech
Biomed
Pharma
3
Frutarom
19,054
3.00%
Real
Industry
Food
4
Elbit Systems
21,239
3.00%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Defense
5
Tower
10,072
3.00%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Semiconductors
6
Ormat Tech
11,195
3.00%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Cleantech
7
ICL
19,073
3.00%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
8
Sodastream
6,239
3.00%
Real
Industry
Food
9
Mazur Robotics
5,942
3.00%
Hi-Tech
Biomed
Medical Devices
10
Strauss
9,006
3.00%
Real
Industry
Food
11
Nova
2,660
3.00%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Semiconductors
12
Inrom
1,749
3.00%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
13
Shapir Engin.
4,670
3.00%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
14
Delta
2,912
3.00%
Real
Industry
Fashion & Clothing
15
Gilat
1,709
3.00%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Communications Equipment
16
Maytronics
2,019
3.00%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Electronics & Optics
17
Biotime
1,054
2.79%
Hi-Tech
Biomed
Biotechnology
18
Hadera Paper
1,610
2.40%
Real
Industry
Wood, Paper & Printing
19
Compugen
681
2.25%
Hi-Tech
Biomed
Biotechnology
20
Audiocodes
754
2.19%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Communications Equipment
21
Plasson Industries
1,719
1.99%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
22
Kamada
739
1.96%
Hi-Tech
Biomed
Biotechnology
23
Kerur
1,309
1.95%
Real
Industry
Food
24
Pluristem
541
1.79%
Hi-Tech
Biomed
Biotechnology
25
Inter Pharma
540
1.79%
Hi-Tech
Biomed
Biotechnology
26
Neto Holdings
1,156
1.72%
Real
Industry
Food
27
Hamlet
1,143
1.70%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
28
Camtek
796
1.58%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Semiconductors
29
Fox
777
1.55%
Real
Industry
Fashion & Clothing
30
Avgol
1,230
1.43%
Real
Industry
Wood, Paper & Printing
31
Bet Shemesh
724
1.41%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
32
FMS
1,154
1.34%
Real
Industry
Fashion & Clothing
33
Pointer
450
1.19%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Communications Equipment
34
Afcon Holdings
773
1.15%
Real
Industry
Electricity
35
Klil
761
1.14%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
36
Aeronautics
560
1.11%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Biotechnology
37
Arad
918
1.06%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Electronics & Optics
38
Shalag Industries
633
0.94%
Real
Industry
Wood, Paper & Printing
39
Albaad
579
0.86%
Real
Industry
Wood, Paper & Printing
40
Spuntech
740
0.86%
Real
Industry
Wood, Paper & Printing
41
Sano
2,432
0.81%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
42
Raval
510
0.76%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
43
Ram On
257
0.68%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
44
Ginegar
433
0.65%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
45
Priortech
323
0.64%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Electronics & Optics
46
Kafrit
411
0.61%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
47
Maabarot
409
0.61%
Real
Industry
Food
48
Hamat
397
0.59%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
49
Castro
495
0.57%
Real
Industry
Fashion & Clothing
50
Telrad Networks
281
0.56%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Communications Equipment
51
Schnapp
343
0.51%
Real
Industry
Electricity
52
Gan Shmuel
565
0.47%
Real
Industry
Food
53
Tat Technologies
308
0.46%
Real
Industry
Electricity
54
Palram
548
0.45%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
55
Aryt Inds.
190
0.38%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Defense
56
Nissan
251
0.37%
Real
Industry
Wood, Paper & Printing
57
Rimoni
508
0.34%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
58
Nano Dimension
154
0.33%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Electronics & Optics
59
Payton
219
0.33%
Real
Industry
Electricity
60
Golan Plastic
242
0.28%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
61
Gaon Group
241
0.28%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
62
Orbit
183
0.27%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Defense
63
Unitronics
284
0.24%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Electronics & Optics
64
O.R.T.
182
0.21%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Electronics & Optics
65
Mer
282
0.19%
Real
Industry
Electricity
66
Shaniv
276
0.18%
Real
Industry
Wood, Paper & Printing
67
P.C.B. Technologies
157
0.18%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Electronics & Optics
68
Hod Assaf
199
0.16%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
69
Qualitau
59
0.16%
Hi-Tech
Technology
Semiconductors
70
Bram Industries
103
0.15%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
71
Elmor Electric
231
0.15%
Real
Industry
Electricity
72
Brand
131
0.15%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
73
Engel Resources
169
0.14%
Real
Industry
Food
74
Tadir Gan
111
0.13%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
75
Rekah
366
0.12%
Hi-Tech
Biomed
Pharma
76
Inter Industries
78
0.12%
Real
Industry
Electricity
77
Brill
55
0.11%
Real
Industry
Fashion & Clothing
78
Elspec
52
0.10%
Real
Industry
Electricity
79
Birman
152
0.10%
Real
Industry
Wood, Paper & Printing
80
Zanlakol
303
0.10%
Real
Industry
Food
81
Ashot
213
0.07%
Real
Industry
Metals & Building Products
82
Plasto Cargal
227
0.07%
Real
Industry
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastic
83
Shemen Industries
182
0.06%
Real
Industry
Food
   
260,349
100%
      
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 