MIAX PEARL Listing Alert: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)

The option class listed below will begin trading on the MIAX PEARL Options Exchange on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
- Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)
MIAX PEARL Market Makers can use the Member Firm Portal (MFP) to manage their option class assignments which must be entered prior to 6:00 PM ET on the day immediately preceding the effective date.
- All changes made after 6:00 PM ET on a given day will be effective two trading days later.
- MIAX PEARL Market Makers may continue to manage PEARL symbol assignments via the MIAX Express Order (MEO) Interface prior to 9:00 AM of the current trading day.
Additional details are provided in the attached PDF and on the Exchange's website.