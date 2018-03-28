 Skip to main Content
MIAX PEARL Listing Alert: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)

Date 28/03/2018

The option class listed below will begin trading on the MIAX PEARL Options Exchange on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

  • Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)

MIAX PEARL Market Makers can use the Member Firm Portal (MFP) to manage their option class assignments which must be entered prior to 6:00 PM ET on the day immediately preceding the effective date. 

  • All changes made after 6:00 PM ET on a given day will be effective two trading days later.
  • MIAX PEARL Market Makers may continue to manage PEARL symbol assignments via the MIAX Express Order (MEO) Interface prior to 9:00 AM of the current trading day.

Additional details are provided in the attached PDF and on the Exchange's website.