MIAX Options - SPIKES Strategy Order Cut-Off Time

Date 14/03/2019

MIAX Options will conduct a SPIKES Special Settlement Auction on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, to determine the final settlement price of expiring SPIKES Index option contracts.

The final cut-off time for submitting, modifying or cancelling SPIKES strategy orders will be 9:20 A.M. (EDT)

Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2019-20 for further information.