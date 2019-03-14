MIAX Options will conduct a SPIKES Special Settlement Auction on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, to determine the final settlement price of expiring SPIKES Index option contracts.
The final cut-off time for submitting, modifying or cancelling SPIKES strategy orders will be 9:20 A.M. (EDT)
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2019-20 for further information.
MIAX Options - SPIKES Strategy Order Cut-Off Time
