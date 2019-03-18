The first SPIKES™ monthly options expiration will be on the morning of Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The expiring SPIKE March options last day of trading is Monday, March 18, 2019. Settlement value is based on the SPIKE Settlement the morning of Tuesday March 19, 2019. The symbol for the SPIKES Settlement value is SPKCS. Historical SPIKES settlement values and supporting data will be available on the SPIKES Settlement Data section of the MIAX website.
Additional details regarding the settlement process for SPIKES™ can be found at SPIKE Product Information.
MIAX Options - SPIKES First Monthly Expiration Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Date 18/03/2019
The first SPIKES™ monthly options expiration will be on the morning of Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The expiring SPIKE March options last day of trading is Monday, March 18, 2019. Settlement value is based on the SPIKE Settlement the morning of Tuesday March 19, 2019. The symbol for the SPIKES Settlement value is SPKCS. Historical SPIKES settlement values and supporting data will be available on the SPIKES Settlement Data section of the MIAX website.