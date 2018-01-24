MIAX Options Rule Amendments Regarding Derived Order Handling, A New Single Side Risk Protection Feature And An Additional Feature For The MIAX Order Feed

MIAX Options has filed the following rule amendments regarding Derived Order handling, a new Single Side Risk Protection feature and an additional feature for the MIAX Order Feed.
- MIAX Options Derived Order Handling Functionality
The Exchange has filed to amend Exchange Rule 518, Complex Orders, to modify subsection (a)(9) relating to derived orders which will be implemented on Friday, February 9, 2018.
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2018-03 for further details.
- MIAX Options Single Side Protection (“SSP”) Risk Protection Feature
The Exchange has filed to amend Exchange Rule 518, Complex Orders, and Rule 612, Aggregate Risk Manager ("ARM"), to introduce a new risk protection feature, Single Side Protection (“SSP”), and to make minor non-substantive clarifications to the rule text which will be implemented on Monday, February 12, 2018.
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2018-04 for further details.
- Amendment to MIAX Order Feed (“MOR”) to Reflect the Addition of a New Feature
The Exchange has filed to amend MOR to indicate Priority Customer volume represented by derived orders. That rule change has become effective, and it will be implemented on MIAX Options on Monday, February 5, 2018.
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2018-05 for further details.
Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7309.