MIAX: Options Regulatory Fee Announcement

Date 31/12/2018

MIAX will amend the Options Regulatory Fee (“ORF”) of each MIAX Exchange as follows:

  • MIAX Options will decrease the ORF to $0.00260 effective February 1, 2019
  • MIAX PEARL will increase the ORF to $0.00210 effective February 1, 2019
  • MIAX Emerald will implement a $0.00160 ORF effective February 22, 2019

For further details please refer to the Regulatory Circular listed below.

 