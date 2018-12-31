MIAX: Options Regulatory Fee Announcement

MIAX will amend the Options Regulatory Fee (“ORF”) of each MIAX Exchange as follows:
- MIAX Options will decrease the ORF to $0.00260 effective February 1, 2019
- MIAX PEARL will increase the ORF to $0.00210 effective February 1, 2019
- MIAX Emerald will implement a $0.00160 ORF effective February 22, 2019
For further details please refer to the Regulatory Circular listed below.
- MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2018-74
- MIAX PEARL Regulatory Circular 2018-55
- MIAX Emerald Regulatory Circular 2018-01