MIAX Options, PEARL and Emerald Listing Alert: Listing Of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

The option class listed below will begin trading on the MIAX Exchanges on Friday, April 12, 2019.
- Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)
Market Makers can use the Member Firm Portal (MFP) to manage their option class assignments. All LMM and RMM Option Class Assignments must be entered prior to 6:00 PM ET on the business day immediately preceding the effective date. All changes made after 6:00 PM ET on a given day will be effective two trading days later.
MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Primary Lead Market Maker (PLMM) assignments and un-assignments will not be supported via the MFP. Additional details are provided in the attached PDFs and on the Exchange's website.