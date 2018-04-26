 Skip to main Content
MIAX Options - New MIAX SPIKE Index Calculation Beginning Tomorrow, April 27, 2018

Date 26/04/2018

As previously announced in the April 13, 2018 Alert, MIAX Options will launch the SPIKES™ Volatility Index.

Effective Friday, April 27, 2018, MIAX Options will begin transmitting the underlying SPIKES Index Value via OPRA, using the ticker symbol SPIKE.  Additional details can be found in the attached OPRA Memo.