MIAX Options will provide Electronic Exchange Members (“EEMs”) with the enhanced flexibility to designate clearing firm give-up accounts. EEMs will be able to register with the Exchange and indicate valid clearing information on each order and know that the trade will be sent to the customer’s designated clearing firm.
The new give-up capability will become effective on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2018-13 for further details.
MIAX Options: New Give-Up Capability
Date 27/02/2018
