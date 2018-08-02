MIAX Options will implement stock-option complex order trading in all classes listed on the Exchange beginning Monday, August 6, 2018.
The Exchange is also introducing a new parity price protection for stock-option complex orders. A Parity Spread Variance of $.10 will be uniform for all classes on the Exchange and will be used to calculate a minimum option trading price limit that the System will prevent the option leg from trading below.
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2018-34 for more details.
Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions about stock-option complex order functionality.
Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7309.
MIAX Options - Implementation Of Stock-Option Complex Order Trading On The Exchange
Date 02/08/2018
