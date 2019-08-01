MIAX Options: Amendment To Exchange Rule 520, Limitations On Orders, To Remove Certain Order Entry Restrictions On Electronic Exchange Members

MIAX Options has amended Rule 520, Limitations on Orders, to allow Electronic Exchange Members (“EEMs”) to enter buy and sell limit orders in the same options series for the account or accounts of the same beneficial owners, other than for the account or accounts of Priority Customers, and the Exchange will no longer need to designate specific classes for EEMs to engage in this type of activity.
The rule change became effective on July 18, 2019.
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2019-45 for further details.
