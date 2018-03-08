MIAX Options has received approval to amend Exchange Rule 402, Criteria for Underlying Securities, to permit the listing of an option on an underlying covered security that has a market price of at least $3.00 per share for the previous three consecutive business days preceding the date on which the Exchange submits a certificate to the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”) for listing and trading.
The rule amendment became effective as of Thursday, February 22, 2018, pursuant to a notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2018-14 for further details.
MIAX Options: Amendment To Exchange Rule 402, Criteria For Underlying Securities, To Modify The Criteria For Listing Options On An Underlying Security
Date 08/03/2018
MIAX Options has received approval to amend Exchange Rule 402, Criteria for Underlying Securities, to permit the listing of an option on an underlying covered security that has a market price of at least $3.00 per share for the previous three consecutive business days preceding the date on which the Exchange submits a certificate to the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”) for listing and trading.