MIAX Options has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt rules relating to the listing and trading of cash-settled index options (Chapter XVIII - Index Options), as well as to amend certain existing MIAX Options rules relating to position and exercise limits for cash-settled index options.
MIAX Options Chapter XVIII, Index Options, will be implemented on MIAX Options on Thursday, February 1, 2018.
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2018-06 for further details.
Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7309.
MIAX Options: Adoption Of Chapter XVIII, Index Options And Amendment Of Certain Existing Rules Relating To Position And Exercise Limits For Cash-Settled Index Options
Date 25/01/2018
