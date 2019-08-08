MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Top Of Market (ToM) And Clearing Trade DROP (CTD) Interface Specification Updates

The MIAX Options, PEARL Options and Emerald Options Exchanges have published the following updated Interface Specifications in conjunction with the planned OPRA update to reported trade conditions:
MIAX Top of Market (ToM) - Mandatory Change:
- The trade condition ‘I’ has been updated from “reserved for future use” to “Auto” for MIAX Options and PEARL Options
- A note has been added to Appendix A for MIAX Options, PEARL Options and Emerald Options clarifying the usage of the trade conditions
MIAX Clearing Trade Drop (CTD) - Mandatory Change:
- The trade condition ‘I’ has been updated from “reserved for future use” to “Auto” for MIAX Options and PEARL Options
- A note has been added to Appendix A for MIAX Options, PEARL Options and Emerald Options clarifying the usage of the trade conditions
Important Dates:
- The above interface updates will be available in the MIAX Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environment in September 2019
- Production activation of the above changes is scheduled for November 4, 2019 for all exchanges in the MIAX Exchange Group
Please review the highlighted updated interface specifications for further details:
- MIAX Options Exchange Interface Specifications
- MIAX PEARL Options Exchange Specifications
- MIAX Emerald Options Exchange Specification