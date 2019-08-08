 Skip to main Content
MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Top Of Market (ToM) And Clearing Trade DROP (CTD) Interface Specification Updates

Date 08/08/2019

The MIAX Options, PEARL Options and Emerald Options Exchanges have published the following updated Interface Specifications in conjunction with the planned OPRA update to reported trade conditions:

MIAX Top of Market (ToM) - Mandatory Change:

  • The trade condition ‘I’ has been updated from “reserved for future use” to “Auto” for MIAX Options and PEARL Options
  • A note has been added to Appendix A for MIAX Options, PEARL Options and Emerald Options clarifying the usage of the trade conditions

MIAX Clearing Trade Drop (CTD) - Mandatory Change:

  • The trade condition ‘I’ has been updated from “reserved for future use” to “Auto” for MIAX Options and PEARL Options
  • A note has been added to Appendix A for MIAX Options, PEARL Options and Emerald Options clarifying the usage of the trade conditions

Important Dates:

  • The above interface updates will be available in the MIAX Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environment in September 2019
  • Production activation of the above changes is scheduled for November 4, 2019 for all exchanges in the MIAX Exchange Group  

Please review the highlighted updated interface specifications for further details:

 