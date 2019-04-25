MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Reg SCI / SIFMA BCP Test Plan - October 26, 2019

The MIAX Options, PEARL and Emerald Exchanges will be participating in the 2019 SIFMA BCP Testing on Saturday, October 26, 2019. All members that are required to test with MIAX Options and/or MIAX PEARL Exchanges in accordance with Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity (Regulation SCI) have been notified. However, all members are encouraged to test. Please note, the MIAX Emerald Options exchange initially launched on March 1, 2019. Emerald Options Exchange members meeting the designation standards during the April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019 measurement quarter will be notified of their testing obligation no later than July 15, 2019.
All Exchange designated Members are required to maintain connection to the MIAX Disaster Recovery (DR) environment for a twelve (12) month period after receiving notification for mandatory testing.
All of the Exchanges will operate out of the Chicago (CH4) Disaster Recovery site for the scheduled test.
Connectivity Testing Preparation
Telnet testing to the DR environments for each of the MIAX Exchanges will be available:
- Saturday, September 28, 2019, between 8:00AM - 12:00PM EST
- Saturday, October 5, 2019, between 8:00AM - 12:00PM EST
- Monday, October 21, 2019 through Friday, October 25, 2019, between 8:00AM - 5:30PM EST
October 26, 2019 Test Day Timeline
- 08:30 - Firms can connect to the Trading Systems and enter Orders and Quotes
- 09:15 - Live Quote Window will open
- 09:30 - Opening
- 13:00 - Closing
MIAX, PEARL & Emerald Options Exchanges BCP Testing Requirements
Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:
Electronic Exchange Members (EEM)
- Send at least two orders in any of the options listed below
- Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
Market Makers (MM)
- MIAX Options Exchange:
- Send at least one, two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
- Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
- MIAX PEARL Options Exchange:
- Send at least one, two-sided order in any of the options listed below
- Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
- MIAX Emerald Options Exchange:
- Send at least one, two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
- Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
Options
- AAPL - JAN 17 20 – C - 205.00
- AAPL - JAN 17 20 – P - 205.00
- BAC - NOV 15 19 - C - 30.00
- BAC - NOV 15 19 - P - 30.00
- GE - JAN 17 20 - C - 10.00
- GE - JAN 17 20 - P - 10.00
- MSFT - JUN 19 20 - C - 65.00
- MSFT - JUN 19 20 - P - 65.00
- SPY - DEC 20 19 - C - 290.00
- SPY - DEC 20 19 - P - 290.00
Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plans Testing Member Designation Standards
- MIAX Options Exchange MIAX_Options_RC_2017_60
- MIAX PEARL Options Exchange MIAX_PEARL_RC_2017_66
- MIAX Emerald Options Exchange MIAX_Emerald_RC_2019_15
For test day support, to coordinate participation or to arrange connectivity testing, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302.