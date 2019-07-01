MGEX Welcomes June 2019 Into The Record Book

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), welcomes June into the record book as the 16th best total volume month with a total of 241,941 contracts traded. This past month represents the fifth consecutive June to appear in the top-25 total monthly exchange volume record.
In company with this achievement, June also was the 11th best electronic volume month in MGEX history with a total of 219,893 contracts. Options volume was recorded at 3,876 contracts. At the close of market on Friday, open interest was reported at 55,352 contracts.
To view more information on MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.