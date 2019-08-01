MGEX Reports Final July Volume Statistics

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), has concluded the month of July with a total volume of 142,380 contracts. Electronically, MGEX reached a total of 122,844 contracts traded.
Options volume came in at 2,712 contracts. Open interest following Wednesday’s activity was reported at 68,667 contracts, which is 24% higher from last month.
Total calendar year volume now stands at 1,301,073 contracts with five months remaining.
To view more information on MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.