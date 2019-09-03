MGEX Reports A Top-5 Record Breaking Month

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports August 2019 as the fourth best month in the history of the Exchange with a total of 283,743 contracts traded. This is the fifth consecutive August to hold a spot in MGEX’s record book for best overall month, and the second-best August in history.
In conjunction with these achievements, August was the fourth best electronic month in history with a total of 249,531 contracts. Options volume is reported at 4,388 contracts, which is nearly double in comparison to July’s total. At the close of market on Friday, open interest was recorded at 68,935 contracts, which is 8% higher than August 2018.
To view more information on MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.