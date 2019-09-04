MGEX Reports 5th-Best Fiscal Year Volume

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports the conclusion of the 2018-2019 fiscal year with a total volume of 2,242,694 contracts, making it the 5th-best fiscal year of all time.
This is the sixth consecutive year the Exchange’s total fiscal year volume surpassed 2 million contracts. The concluding open interest for the 2018-2019 fiscal year was recorded at 68,935 contracts, which is 8% higher than the previous fiscal year.
In terms of electronic volume, the 2018-2019 fiscal year concluded with 1,963,018 contracts, making it the 4th-best fiscal year.
MGEX reports these other achievements from the 2018-2019 fiscal year:
- One day entered the Daily Exchange Top-25 Volume records
- Five months welcomed into the Monthly Exchange Top-25 Volume records
- One day entered the Daily Electronic Top-25 Volume records
- Five months welcomed into the Monthly Electronic Top-25 Volume records
To view more information on MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit the MGEX website at www.mgex.com.