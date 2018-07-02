MGEX June Volume Reaches Top Ten All Time

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), establishes another month in the MGEX top ten volume records as June reaches seventh overall with a total of 264,240 contracts. Following June 2017, which had the highest monthly volume in history, the past month became the second June in a row to break into the top ten.
The Monthly Electronic Volume total came in sixth in the overall top twenty five volume charts with 236,789 contracts. This number also marks the fifth June in a row to break the top twenty five, and the seventh currently on the list. Open Interest closed out the month at 61,691 contracts.
To view MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com and click the link on the right hand side.