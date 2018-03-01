MGEX Hosts Top 25 February

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), announces the 25th-best Monthly Exchange Volume Record in the history of MGEX with 205,226 contracts. This will be the fifth Feburary to be listed with the top 25 Monthly Exchange Volume Records.
Additionally, Feburary’s electronic record volume has climbed to 182,364 contracts. This number broke into the historic top 25 records taking the 21st place record and bumping April of 2016 down to MGEX’s 22nd record with 180,823 contracts.
With two new top 25 records and open interest at 59,350 contracts, the Exchange is excited to carry the present momentum into March.
