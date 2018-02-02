MGEX Hard Red Spring Wheat To Be Included In Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI®)

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), is pleased to announce that effective with the February 2018 index roll period, MGEX’s flagship Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) futures contract will be included in the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI®). The RICI is used to track the value of a basket of commodities consumed throughout the world.
“Having the HRSW contract included in the RICI demonstrates the importance of the underlying North American Spring Wheat crop,” stated Mark G. Bagan, President & CEO MGEX. “Additionally, the growth of volume and open interest of the HRSW futures contract over the last several years supports inclusion in the RICI. Growers and users of high protein wheat continue to look towards the HRSW futures contract as a viable risk management tool in their operations.”