MGEX Finishes 2018 As The Second-Best Calendar Year In History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), concludes 2018 with a total of 2,335,284 contracts traded, which is the second highest calendar year volume in history.
Alongside this achievement, December 2018 reached a total volume of 140,453 contracts, and an options volume of 1,997 contracts, which are both higher in comparison to December 2017. Additionally, open interest at market close on the 31st was recorded at 68,468 contracts.
