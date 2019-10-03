MGEX Announces The Board Of Directors Election Results

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), announced the results of its annual Board of Directors (Board) election, held on October 3, 2019. Re-elected to the Board were Albert Cyrlin and Murray Stahl. Newly elected to the Board was Thomas P. Gallagher. All were elected to serve two-year terms.
MGEX Chief of Staff and Assistant Corporate Secretary Jesse Marie B. Green reported that five candidates ran for three open Board positions. A total of 296 votes on proxies were received.
“On behalf of MGEX ownership and management, I would like to thank outgoing director John A. Griffith for his service to MGEX over the last four years,” said Mark G. Bagan, President & CEO of MGEX. “I would also like to welcome Thomas P. Gallagher to the Board, and I look forward to continue working with both of the re-elected members to further grow and develop business for the Exchange.”
The Board will meet on October 8, 2019 to elect the Executive Committee and Board officers, as well as to appoint the two public director positions up for election.
