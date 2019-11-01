MGEX Announces October Volume Statistics

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports the total October volume coming in at 154,584 contracts, making it the fifth-best October in the history of the Exchange.
Electronically, MGEX’s volume reached a total volume of 131,412 contracts traded. Options volume came in at 3,176 contracts, which was six percent higher than October 2018. At the close of market on Thursday, total open interest was 72,398 contracts.
To view more information on MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.