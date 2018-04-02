MGEX Announces March Numbers

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), notes the total March volume coming in at 153,104 contracts, the fourth-best March in MGEX’s history.
Options volume of 4,172 contracts was eight percent greater than that of February, 2018. Concurrent with this month’s steady numbers, total open interest was 69,747 contracts, up 18% from the end of February. Total options open interest was 7,959 contracts as of Thursday’s close.
Electronically, MGEX numbers have reached a total volume of 131,798 contracts traded.
To view MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit the MGEX website at www.mgex.com and click the link on the right hand side.