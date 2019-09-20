MGEX Achieves A Top-25 Electronic Record Volume Day

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports the 23rd highest electronic volume day in the history of the Exchange with a total of 20,116 contracts traded yesterday.
Total monthly volume currently stands at 114,282 contracts with seven trade days remaining in September. Open interest after Thursday’s close came in at a total of 77,800 contracts.
To view more information on MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.