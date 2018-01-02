MGEX: 2017 Topples Over Previous Calendar Year Record

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), has recorded the highest calendar year volume at 2,803,549 contracts. This oversees the previous record of the 2015 calendar year by 488,363 contracts and totals out to 28% higher than the total volume of 2016.
Along with this achievement, MGEX options volume for the 2017 calendar year nearly doubled the preceding record set in 2002 which was 61,226 contracts.
The Exchange additionally set a new annual electronic volume record with 2,464,319 contracts trading which surpasses the previous record by 22%.
December 2017 total volume was 115,104 contracts while the month-end open interest was recorded as higher than a year ago at this time by 13% with a total of 76,176 contracts.
Listed below are other prominent records that were recorded within the 2017 calendar year:
- Monthly Exchange Volume
- Best Month: June 2017 with 489,905 contracts
- 7 current top 25 records recorded during 2017
- Daily Exchange Volume
- Best Day: June 29, 2017 with 37,391 contracts
- 21 current top 25 records recorded during 2017
- Record Open Interest
- Best Day: August 9, 2017 with 121,155 contracts
- All current top 25 days recorded during 2017