Metzler Asset Management GmbH Selects Visible Alpha For MiFID II Research Tracking And Valuation

Metzler Asset Management GmbH (Metzler) announces today the implementation of a new process for discovering, tracking and valuing research through the selection of Visible Alpha’s ONEaccess Platform. The addition of the ONEaccess Forward Calendar, Resource Tracking and Broker Vote applications enable the company to meet the compliance obligations associated with MiFID II regulations, particularly those associated with BaFin, the financial regulatory authority in Germany.
Through Metzler’s engagement with Visible Alpha, the firm’s approximately 25 investment professionals will be able to discover corporate access events and set up custom valuation frameworks for their interactions with brokers and research providers in a granular way.
“In preparing to comply with MiFID II regulations, we evaluated a number of vendors with a focus on data integrity and ease of use for our investment professionals,” said Thorsten Koeble, Head of MiFID II Management at Metzler Asset Management. “The ONEaccess Platform allows us to source interactions data directly from our research provider relationships and to track and value those interactions in one seamless workflow.”
The ONEaccess Platform selected by Metzler Asset Management:
- Empowers asset managers to monitor, aggregate and analyze all of their interactions with research providers in one place, ensuring that consumption is aligned with the firm’s research budgets.
- Facilitates the assessment of research quality through customizable research provider scorecards in which Metzler can assign weightings to valuable research services.
- Enables Metzler to build broker review processes from the bottom up using detailed consumption and value metrics.
“We are very excited to add Metzler Asset Management to our roster of asset managers leveraging the ONEaccess Platform,” said Karina Limburg, Senior Sales at Visible Alpha. “While many of our clients implement the ONEaccess Platform to meet MiFID II compliance obligations, the research tracking and valuation functionality enables firms to implement best practice processes for managing their research relationships and businesses over the long term.”