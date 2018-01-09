Metamako Posts Another Phenomenal Year With Growth In Staff, Revenues & Clients

Metamako, the leading provider of FPGA-enabled, high-performance networking platforms, has announced that 2017 was yet another year of outstanding growth and innovation, partnerships and awards. Continuing its astounding growth and development, the company released new, cutting-edge products and finished the year being named by Deloitte in the Top 10 fastest growing Australian technology companies, with growth of 800% over the past 3 years.
Kevin Covington, CEO of Metamako, says: “This year has set a record and even eclipsed 2016, which is testament to the hard work we have put in over the last twelve months. We have doubled the size of our team and significantly grown our client base. In addition to extending our footprint in the electronic trading space, we now also count several stock exchanges, brokers, major banks as well as telecommunications providers amongst our customers. We also expanded in Asia and obtained the all-important China Compulsory Certification (CCC), giving us fully-regulated access to the huge Chinese market.”
On the technology front, Metamako launched a range of new devices, in doing so making great strides in transforming high-performance networks. It first released its high-density MetaConnect 96, a 96-port Layer 1+ switch which is also FPGA-upgradable. This was followed by the award-winning E-Series, a range of network devices capable of running up to 3 powerful FPGAs on a single device, leveraging the latest FPGAs from Xilinx: the Kintex® UltraScale™ and the Virtex® UltraScale+™. A multitude of features such as time-series/telemetry, mixed 10G/1G capture modes and deep buffers were also added.
Dr. Dave Snowdon, founder and CTO of Metamako, summed up: “We are delighted to be delivering top-of-the-line technology to our customers and to see the resulting growth and recognition. 2017 has certainly set the bar high, and going into 2018, we all look forward to building on our successes by further enhancing and expanding our product offerings, and ensuring we remain at the frontier of our industry.”
Snowdon adds: “Product innovation is in the team’s DNA, and we want to ensure that we can back up every performance claim. So, in 2017, we helped to create industry benchmarks for measuring timing and time synchronisation. The new STAC-TS™ benchmarks, designed in conjunction with STAC®, and a working group of trading organisations and vendors, are set to be the industry standard in the space.”
In 2017 Metamako’s innovation was recognised and rewarded, notably winning ‘Best New Technology – Infrastructure’ at the American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs). The company was also honoured with WestPac’s ‘Businesses of Tomorrow’ award and named one of the Top 10 fastest growing Australian tech companies by Deloitte.
A final, major piece of progress in 2017 was the development of new Metamako partnerships. Enyx continues to deploy Metamako platforms to host its FPGA applications, whilst innovative integration partners such as MayStreet, Velocimetrics, Netcope, NovaSparks and Arrayware also joined the partner ecosystem.