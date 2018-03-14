Metamako Named Double-Finalists By Prestigious Network Computing Awards

Metamako, the leading provider of low-latency, FPGA-enabled network platforms, has been named as a finalist in two categories of The Network Computing Awards 2018. The news adds to an already-impressive start to the year, following the announcement that Deutsche Börse Group is using Metamako technology across its colocation network.
Recognising excellence in the sector of computer networking and infrastructure, the award’s organisers shortlisted Metamako in the ‘Network Project of the Year – Private Sector’ category for its work with Europe’s largest stock exchange. Deutsche Börse announced last month that it would employ Metamako devices for lossless data capture, improved network monitoring and high-precision timestamping, providing the exchange with unprecedented insight into its network and ensuring fairer market access for trading participants.
Metamako was also shortlisted in the ‘New Product of the Year – Hardware Category’ for its recent work in leveraging triple-FPGA technology. This innovation, resulting in one of the most powerful FPGA-based platforms, supports up to 3 FPGAs on a single switching device, providing clients with remarkable processing speed and ultra-low latency. Devices using the technology also enable various previously-unattainable capabilities such as running multiple performance-sensitive applications in parallel or using the combined power of all three FPGAs on a single task.
Dr. Dave Snowdon, CTO and founder of Metamako, said: “It’s fantastic to be named as a finalist for any award, so to be shortlisted in two categories simultaneously is a real honour. Given the competitiveness and reputation of the Network Computing Awards, the whole team is thrilled that our work has been judged as truly first-class.”
Metamako has hit the ground running this year after a highly successful 2017, which saw it move its headquarters to larger premises and launch a range of enterprising, award-winning devices These not only enabled significant advancement in high-performance networks but also resulted in an expansion of its client base within the financial services space, now comprising several global stock exchanges, brokers, and major banks as well as entering new markets with clients in the Managed Service Provider and telecommunications sectors.
Snowdon added: “It has always been our mission to provide our clients with cutting-edge network technology that has a significant impact on performance, so this news comes as a welcome acknowledgment that we are realising that goal.”