Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Selects FactSet As Primary Market Data Provider For All Financial Advisors

FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced it has been selected to be the primary market data provider for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Starting later this year, FactSet will deploy its Market Data solution to more than 15,000 wealth management professionals across Merrill Lynch.
The web-based platform provides complete multi-asset class content, analytics and global market data. The multi-year, enterprise level agreement also includes FactSet’s data feeds, which will be integrated into Merrill Lynch’s internal applications and client facing portals.
This expanded relationship with one of the largest wealth managers in the world highlights the continued growth of FactSet’s Wealth Management business and reaffirms FactSet’s strategy of delivering enterprise solutions across the entire wealth management workflow.
“Wealth management is a growing part of our business and currently represents approximately 10 percent of our Annual Subscription Value,” said Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer, FactSet. “Being selected by Merrill Lynch demonstrates how quickly we have progressed in this space and is a testament to the strength of our overall offering. We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Bank of America and look forward to supporting the ongoing success of their global wealth management team.”
For more information on FactSet’s Wealth Solutions, visit: https://www.factset.com/products/wealth