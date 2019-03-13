 Skip to main Content
MEPs Vote To Limit Negative Impact Of No-Deal Brexit On Citizens

Date 13/03/2019

To ensure the least possible disruption, MEPs on Wednesday vote on travel, transport, Erasmus, social security and fisheries measures.

At the request of the European Parliament and the Council, the European Commission proposed urgency measures to mitigate the effects of a withdrawal of the UK from the EU without an agreement.

These measures include legal safeguards for current Erasmus students and teachers in or from the UK to complete their ongoing learning activity abroad, continued funding of EU programmes building cross-border and cross-community relations in Ireland and Northern Ireland and provisions for maintaining basic air and road freight and bus services between the EU and the UK. They should furthermore enable EU and UK fishing vessels to temporarily continue to operate in EU and UK waters.

Contingency measures do not replicate the benefits of membership or of a transition agreement. They are limited in time and adopted unilaterally by the EU. Some are adopted under the condition that the UK adopts similar measures (reciprocity).

The legislative safeguard measures adopted on Wednesday in the context of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU are:


  • Ensuring EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU 27 will keep their social security benefits acquired before withdrawal;
  • Temporary measures to extend the validity of rail safety authorisations to ensure continuity of train services between the EU and the UK;