On 24 July 2018, SEBI and MAS held discussions on various issues of cooperation, including the amicable resolution of the NSE and SGX issue. Both regulators agreed that the collaboration between both authorities would be further strengthened so as to derive benefits for capital markets of both the countries. Both regulators also agreed that NSE and SGX would carry out necessary discussions to come up with a solution that is acceptable to both the parties.
Meeting Between Monetary Authority Of Singapore (MAS) And Securities And Exchange Board Of India (SEBI)
Date 25/07/2018