Medacta Opens IPO-Season 2019 At SIX

Today, the shares of Medacta Group SA (ticker „MOVE“) were traded for the first time at SIX, opening at CHF 104.00 per share. This corresponds to a total market capitalization of CHF 2.08 billion.
The issued share capital of Medacta Group SA comprises 20,000,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 per share. In the base offering, 5,700,000 existing shares were offered by members of the Siccardi family. The total market capitalization was CHF 2.08 billion, based on the opening price of CHF 104.00 per share. Furthermore, an over-allotment option of up to 855,000 existing shares was granted to the Joint Global Coordinators. Such option is exercisable in whole or in part within 30 calendar days after the first day of trading.
Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta said: ”We are delighted with the successful pricing of our IPO and the strong investor interest in Medacta from both Swiss and international investors. We welcome our new shareholders and look forward to continuing the success story of Medacta with our newly enlarged investor base.”
SIX CEO Jos Dijsselhof emphasized: “I am very pleased that Medacta opens up the Swiss IPO season 2019. Further, family-run businesses are the economic and social backbone of our society and it is great that Medacta can now benefit from the advantages of a public listed company.”
Medacta is an international orthopedics company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro and Rancate, Switzerland, and employs approximately 970 people. For more information, please visit www.medacta.com