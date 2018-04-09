McObject Shortlisted In Outstanding Structured Database Category In Computing Big Data Excellence Awards

McObject®, developer of the ultra-fast eXtremeDB® database management system, announced today that it has been shortlisted for the Big Data Excellence Awards in the ‘Outstanding Structured Database’ category. The eXtremeDB database system was also nominated in 2017 and has over 28 million deployments world-wide across a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, telecoms and finance.
In their ongoing effort to offer innovation, McObject announced in November 2017 eXtremeDB v.8.0, which includes extensive functionality for the Internet of Things (IoT). Among other features, eXtremeDB v.8.0 supports ‘storage containers’ to map data on edge devices to a cloud database, and improved connectivity with servers, which together provide valuable functionality for IoT.
Steve Graves, CEO and co-founder of McObject, commented: “This is the second year in a row we’ve been shortlisted in the ‘Outstanding Structured Database’ category and it’s an honour. We’ve added to the already extensive list of features in our latest version of eXtremeDB, focusing on what our customers need, and on the rapid growth of IoT– so we appreciate the recognition of our peers.”
The Big Data Excellence Awards celebrate the top performers working with Big Data, analytics, and the Internet of Things. The awards’ aim is to recognize organizations, products and projects that are at the forefront of the data and analytics fields. With a panel of judges from Computing magazine as well as top tech companies, the awards recognize products and services from organizations which have delivered excellent results for their clients.