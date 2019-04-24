McKay Brothers To Connect DGCX With Its Ultra-Low Latency Network

McKay Brothers International (MBI), a leading provider of microwave-based private bandwidth and market data services, announced today that it has connected the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) to its European and US ultra-low latency network.
McKay’s new routes will further lower the latency between DGCX and major European and US trading hubs, thus improving the ability of McKay Brothers’ clients to not only access the DGCX, but also to trade in the most effective manner.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “We are delighted to welcome McKay Brothers to the DGCX. The addition of DGCX to their network and of McKay Brothers to ours, will enhance both of our offerings to existing members, market participants and new entrants too.”
MBI Managing Director Francois Tyc declared: “In a high-growth market like the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, it is vital for members, participants and especially market-makers to access optimal low latency market data from European and American markets. The McKay services offered at DGCX promote a level playing field for all market participants.”