McKay Brothers Receives Minority Investment From Jane Street Group

McKay Brothers, a market leader in low latency networks, today announces a minority investment from Jane Street Group, LLC that will support the continued growth of McKay’s successful private bandwidth and market data businesses.
Jane Street Group joins IMC, Tower Research Capital, Susquehanna International Group and XR Trading as minority investors in McKay. The companies’ founders continue to hold the controlling majority of McKay’s equity. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Stéphane Tyč, McKay Brothers co-founder, said, “Jane Street’s investment further validates McKay’s vendor model, which levels the playing field in financial markets by providing our lowest latency service to all subscribers. Their investment bolsters our already strong financial and competitive positions. We expect this is more welcome news to firms that use our networks and to the industry as a whole.”
Bob Meade, McKay Brothers co-founder, added, “We are gratified that another long-standing client and leader in the trading community supports McKay’s autonomy. Jane Street’s investment will boost our ongoing drive to build and operate the lowest latency networks globally. Their backing supports McKay’s guiding principle of offering services distinguished by technical excellence, innovative engineering and a level playing field for all subscribers.”