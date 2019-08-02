Matba Rofex: A New Exchange Is Born

Matba Rofex is pleased to announce the merger of MATba and Rofex.
It is Matba Rofex's staunch belief that this merger will further strengthen its position in the market. The combination of leading technology and over 220 years of combined experience in agricultural and financial futures and options will provide greater efficiencies and increased resources for all connected.
Matba Rofex has decided to name the new company Matba Rofex. As with all important business decisions, Matba Rofex is working closely with members, market participants, vendors and employees to make the integration process as smooth as possible, with client’s experience as the cornerstone of the merger.
Matba Rofex is looking forward to the numerous benefits that can be gained from taking this step.