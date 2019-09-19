Martin Noréus Resigns From Finansinspektionen

FI’s Deputy Director General and Executive Director of Banking, Martin Noréus, has resigned from his position at FI to become Chief Compliance Officer at Handelsbanken.
Martin Noréus has worked at FI for ten years. Martin Noréus will be in quarantine during his six-month notice period.
Karin Lundberg, Deputy Executive Director, will become Acting Executive Director of Banking. The process to recruit a new Executive Director for Banking will begin shortly. The appointment of a new Deputy Director General, which is decided by the Director General, will occur at a later point in time.