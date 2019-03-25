MARF Registers A New Commercial Paper Programme By Renta Corporación For 50 Million Euro

- This is the 37th commercial paper programme registered in this BME’s Fixed Income market
Grupo Renta Corporación, via its listed company Renta Corporación Real Estate, has registered a new commercial paper programme in MARF, BME’s Fixed Income market. With this programme, the company will have a maximum outstanding balance for the next 12 months of up to 50 million euros, which will allow it to cover terms of up to two years.
GVC Gaesco Beka is the Grupo Renta Corporación’s Registered Advisor and Payment Agent with the MARF, while Alhambra Partners participate in the Programme as Placement Entity. Uría Menéndez has legally assisted Group Renta Corporación in this transaction.
With this operation, MARF has registered 37 commercial paper programme, with an aggregated maximum outstanding volume of 3,750 million euros.
Renta Corporación Real Estate is a real estate company specialized in the acquisition, rehabilitation and sale of buildings in the cities of Barcelone and Madrid. Throughout its history Renta Corporación has analyzed more than 7,000 buildings and executed close to 1,500 operations, with a total investment of 2,500 million euros.
Since 2017, the real estate company has entered into the rental market through the SOCIMI Vivenio Residencial, which was set up together with the Dutch pension fund APG and is admitted to trading in the MAB, BME’s growth market. In 2018, the company obtained consolidated revenues of 92.4 million euros and an EBITDA of 19.7 million.