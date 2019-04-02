March Sees Eurex Well On Track: Eurex Exchange Up By 5 Percent

Eurex Exchange, Europe’s largest derivatives exchange and part of Deutsche Börse Group, has continued its upward trend in March. The number of traded contracts reached 203.3 million compared to 194.1 million in March 2018. This is an increase of 5 percent.
The reason for this is mainly the positive development in European equity derivatives which increased by 24 percent from 29.8 million in March 2018 to 36.9 million in March 2019.
March also saw a new monthly record for Euro-OAT contracts with 4,915,319 traded contracts and a daily record on 5 March with 818,779 traded contracts.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX), the leading energy exchange in Europe, also saw significant increases in trading volumes in power and gas. In March 2019, volumes on EEX Group’s spot and derivatives markets in power increased by 42 percent to 520.7 TWh (366.8 TWh in March 2018), in gas the increase was 19 percent (223.4 TWh compared to 187.3 TWh in March 2018).
Eurex Repo, the leading provider for international financing in the secured money market business (repo and securities lending), saw an overall increase of over 23 percent in average outstanding volume in the Repo markets in comparison to March 2018. This shows the success of Eurex’s Repo Partnership Program, which began eight weeks ago on 1 February.
Business overview
|March 19
|March 18
|Change
|Financial derivatives: Traded contracts Eurex Exchange
|European equity index derivatives (million)
|101.2
|101.4
|-0.2%
|European interest rate derivatives (million)
|64.2
|62.9
|+2%
|European equity derivatives (million)
|36.9
|29.8
|+24%
|Total (million)1)
|203.3
|194.1
|+5%
|Commodities: Trading volumes EEX
|Power (terawatt hours)
|520.7
|366.8
|+42%
|Gas (terawatt hours)
|223.4
|187.3
|+19%
|Emissions trading (million tons of CO2)
|101.1
|246.6
|-59%
|Repo business: Average monthly outstanding volume on Eurex Repo
|GC Pooling (billion Euro)
|42.4
|40.2
|+5.5%
|Repo Market (billion Euro)
|70.2
|56.9
|+23.4%
1) The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities