March MNI Chicago Business Barometer Eases To 57.4 - Marked Fall in Production Drives Barometer To 1-Year Low

The MNI Chicago Business Barometer fell 4.5 points to 57.4 in March, down from 61.9 in February, hitting the lowest level in exactly one year.
Firms’ operations continued to expand in March, but the pace of expansion moderated for a third straight month. Three of the five Barometer components receded on the month, with only Employment and Supplier Deliveries expanding.
Compared to March last year, the Barometer was up 0.5%. On the quarter, the Barometer was down on Q4 2017 but Q1’s outturn was still the second-best calendar quarter result since Q2 2014 and the best first quarter outturn since 2011.
Extending a trend set since the turn of the year, firms’ count of output and incoming orders fell in March. The Production indicator sunk to the lowest level since October 2016, while the New Orders indicator decreased to a level last seen lower just over a year ago. The two indicators, accounting for two thirds of the headline Barometer, have fallen 28% and 19% since their respective December highs.
Joining Production and New Orders, firms’ level of unfulfilled orders also continued to level-off in March. The Order Backlogs indicator slowed for a third consecutive month, to an eleven-month low, to hover just above the neutral-level.
Supplier delivery times, however, inched higher and remain long by recent standards. There were multiple reports of suppliers struggling to keep up with orders of key inputs, ranging from steel to electronic components. The rate at which firms added to their stock levels also increased in March, just before the kick-off of the new fiscal year.
Meanwhile, firms’ appetite to add to their workforce grew in March. The Employment indicator ticked up, rising to the second highest level in the past 12 months.
This month’s special question asked firms to forecast the level of incoming orders over the forthcoming quarter. At 50.1%, most firms said they expect orders to grow in Q2. Only 9.4% thought orders would recede with the remainder predicting orders would be more or less unchanged.
Input price inflation pressures, meanwhile, refuse to abate. The Prices Paid indicator picked up in March, enough to take the quarterly average up to the highest level since Q3 2011. Multiple firms reported the increased price of steel, among other materials, as impacting their business while others noted that persistently high prices were forcing them to find new suppliers.
“The Chicago Business Barometer calendar quarter average had increased for six straight quarters until Q1 2018, with the halt largely due to the recent downward trajectory of orders and output,” said Jamie Satchi, Economist at MNI Indicators.
“Troubles higher up in firms’ supply chains are restraining their productive capacity and higher prices are being passed on to consumers. On a more positive note, firms remain keen to expand their workforce,” he added.