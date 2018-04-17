Maple Leaf Green World Inc. To Graduate From TSX Venture Exchange To NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange (“NEO”) is pleased to announce that it has granted Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) final approval to graduate its corporate listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to NEO. Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis industry in North America, currently operating cannabis projects in British Columbia and Nevada. Maple Leaf has met NEO’s listing criteria and will begin trading on NEO under the symbol MGW on April 20, 2018.
“At Maple Leaf Green World Inc., we are on track to become Canada’s next licenced producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. We are in the process of building a new state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility in Telkwa, British Columbia and we are also in the process of obtaining a building permit from the City of Henderson to build a cannabis cultivation facility in Henderson, Nevada. Maple Leaf continues to look for further development opportunities and is excited for the future,” stated Raymond Lai, Chairman, President and CEO of the Company, “As we prepare for this next growth stage of our business, we understand the vital importance a senior listing brings in order to access capital and maintain credibility. By listing on NEO, the Company is excited to benefit from the NEO Exchange’s streamlined and well-thought through review approach towards publicly listed companies, liquidity provision services, and expansive investor reach programs.”
With over ten years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free organic cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries.
“We are very happy today to approve Maple Leaf to graduate to NEO. This is the first TSXV-listed company to apply and meet our exchange listing criteria,” stated Jos Schmitt, President and CEO, NEO. “By listing with us, Maple Leaf will be able to leverage many of the benefits that make our exchange a better choice. Our streamlined liquidity- and disclosure-based listing model, liquidity provision programs and investor communication services exemplify our unwavering dedication to meeting the needs of public companies and their investors. We look forward to welcoming Maple Leaf to NEO and being their partner in capital markets success.”