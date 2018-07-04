In connection with a monthly share savings plan for employees of subsidiaries, Oslo Børs VPS Holding has allotted 3265 shares to employees. New holding is 10377 shares.
Following number of shares have been allotted to primary insiders (new holding shown in brackets- including shares owned by close associates):
Bente A. Landsnes, 37 (38261)
Tom Kristoffersen, 37 (2659)
Øivind Amundsen, 37 (5772)
Per Eikrem, 37 (6146)
Thomas Borchgrevink, 37 (5795)
Kjetil Nysæther, 37 (4385)
Øyvind Skar, 37 (6854)
Geir Heggem, 37 (5290)
Sveinung Dyrdal, 37 (8352)
Trond Pettersen, 37 (1544)
Jorunn Rummelhoff, 22 (398)
Helene Midtskau, 37 (449)
Morten Nordby, 37 (1436)
Thomas Skjønhaug, 37 (862)
Ingvild Resaland, 37 (1294)
Sissel Bakker, 8 (757)
Ronny Nilsen, 37 (1809)
Mandatory Notification Of Trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
Date 04/07/2018
In connection with a monthly share savings plan for employees of subsidiaries, Oslo Børs VPS Holding has allotted 3265 shares to employees. New holding is 10377 shares.