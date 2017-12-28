In connection with a monthly share savings plan for employees of subsidiaries, Oslo Børs VPS Holding has sold a total of 2901 shares. New holding is 16152 shares. Employees paid a share price of NOK 115.71 per share, but were allowed a discount of 20% on purchases up to NOK 1250.
In connection with the offer, the following primary insiders have bought the number of shares shown below (new holding shown in brackets - including shares owned by close associates):
Bente A. Landsnes, 23 (36876)
Tom Kristoffersen, 23 (2233)
Øivind Amundsen, 23 (5233)
Per Eikrem, 23 (5728)
Thomas Borchgrevink, 23 (4443)
Kjetil Nysæther, 23 (4037)
Øyvind Skar, 23 (6464)
Harald Næss, 23 (3809)
Jorunn Blindheim Øystese, 12 (2288)
Geir Heggem, 23 (4867)
Sveinung Dyrdal, 23 (7828)
Leif Arnold Thomas, 23 (2279)
Aleksander Nervik, 12 (2125)
Anne Ekeren Bjone, 23 (4194)
Trond Pettersen, 23 (1385)
Jorunn Rummelhoff, 18 (254)
Helene Midtskau, 23 (290)
Anne Kristin Hildrum, 23 (4443)
Sissel Bakker, 14 (676)
Morten Nordby, 23 (1277)
Ingvild Resaland, 23 (1135)
Thomas Skjønhaug, 23 (703)
Torbjørn Vik, 12 (550)
Pål Thomas Lysaker, 18 (1204)
Mandatory Notification Of Trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
Date 28/12/2017
